Students Disrupted Semester Registration, Cut Off Power: JNU Admin

The Jawaharlal Nehru University administration on Friday, 3 January, alleged that some students wearing masks forcibly switched off the power supply to make the "servers dysfunctional" and hamper the semester exam registration process.

The administration warned it will take strict action against the students.

The JNU administration said the agitating students “have crossed all boundaries of decency and discipline, and appear determined to cause as much damage to the academic interests of their fellow students as possible”.