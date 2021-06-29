Amid Forced Conversion Claims, Wedge Between J&K Sikhs and Muslims

Speaking to The Quint, Jagmohan Singh Raina, president of Kashmir-based All Party Sikh Coordination Committee (APSCC) said that Danmeet was produced by the J&K police before a court in Srinagar on Saturday, 26 June.

According to reports, hundreds of Sikh protesters had gathered outside the court premises to demand her release from police custody. It was only after the protesters refused to withdraw that the girl was handed over to her parents.

“Some people have made it an issue of (attack on Kashmiri) minorities but they are indulging in propaganda for political reasons. How can anyone be held at gunpoint in front of a judge?,” Danmeet says.

“Please don’t create trouble and sow (the seeds of) discord (between Kashmiri Sikhs and Muslims) in the name of religion,” she added.

Manmeet, meanwhile, has also knocked doors of the court and alleged that the police is also involved in the matter.

In a petition filed before the J&K High Court, Manmeet said that she is “well qualified and able to choose her life partner and take decisions as per her wish and choice.” She also said that she “out of her own will has converted from Sikh religion to Islam without any undue influence or coercion.”

According to her petition, Manmeet was married on 20 January this year and has a 'nikah nama' signed before witnesses, adding that the marriage has also been duly registered.