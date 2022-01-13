J&K Police Official, Militant Killed in an Encounter in Kulgam
The JeM militant killed in the Kulgam encounter has been identified as Baba, a Pakistani national.
A Jammu and Kashmir police official and a militant were killed in an encounter that ensued in the Pariwan area of South Kashmir's Kulgam district on Wednesday, 12 January, J&K police said.
The killed personnel was identified as (selection grade) constable Rohit Chhib. At least three army personnel and two civilians were also reportedly injured amidst the operation.
"The JeM terrorist killed in the Kulgam encounter has been identified as Baba, a Pakistani national active in Shopian and Kulgam since 2018. One AK rifle, one pistol, and two grenades have been recovered," ANI quoted Inspector General of Police (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar as saying.
In a separate incident two weeks ago, two cops had suffered injuries after militants hurled a grenade at a police party in Pulwama on 26 December.
The Valley has witnessed several attacks on civilians and security forces even as operations are underway to nab the terrorists.
(With inputs from ANI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.