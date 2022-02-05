Fahad Shah Arrest: 'Worst Assault on Press Freedom in Recent Times', Say Critics

A police statement accused “some Facebook users and portals” of “uploading anti national content including photographs, videos and posts with criminal intention to create fear among the public and the content so uploaded can provoke the public to disturb the law and order.”

Police said they have registered a First Information Report 19/2022 at Pulwama Police Station in south Kashmir and identified Shah as “one accused person” who was taken on a police remand.

Since it’s an “open FIR” which doesn’t make it a person-specific, there are reports that more arrests could be likely.