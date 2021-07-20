J&K: Two BJP Leaders Arrested for Staging 'Terror Attack'

Two functionaries of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as well as two of their personal security guards have been arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district for staging a 'terrorist attack' on themselves, NDTV reported.

As per police sources, BJP leaders Ishfaq Ahmad and Basharat Ahmad faked the attack in a bid to get enhanced security and attract senior leaders' attention.

The two were presented at a magistrate court on Monday, 19 July, and sent to police remand for seven days, NDTV reported.