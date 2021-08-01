No Govt Jobs, Passports For Those Involved in Stone Pelting: J&K Govt
CID Special Branch Kashmir has asked all units to deny security clearance to those involved in law and order menace.
The Jammu and Kashmir government on Sunday, 1 August, issued orders that prohibit passport clearance and government jobs to those involved in "anti-India" activities like stone pelting.
News18 reported that CID Special Branch Kashmir has asked all units to deny security clearance to those involved in law and order menace pertaining to the security of the state.
An earlier report by The Indian Express stated that following an amendment by the Union Territory administration in the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Verification of Character and Antecedents) Instructions, 1997, no person can get a government job without a proper verification by the CID.
It also requires people to disclose whether any family member or close relative is associated with any political party or organisation, or has participated in any political activity, or has had links with a foreign mission or organisation, or any prescribed/prohibited/banned organisation such as the Jamaat-e-Islami, the report said.
In case of receipt of an adverse report, which will be confirmed by a screening committee, the appointment to a government job will be cancelled.
(With inputs from News18, The Indian Express)
