J&K Cop Killed in Srinagar: Thousands Attend Funeral, Assailants Identified
The 25-year-old officer was fired at when he was returning from a medical facility in Khanyar, downtown Srinagar.
A wreath-laying ceremony was held at District Police Lines (DPL) Srinagar, where thousands paid homage to the police sub-inspector Arshid Ahmad, who was shot down by terrorists in Khanyar on Sunday, 12 September.
Speaking to the media, the Director-General of Police Dilbag Singh said that the perpetrators of the crime have since been identified and will be brought to justice, NDTV reported.
- 01/05
(Photo: Muneeb ul Islam)
- 02/05
(Photo: Muneeb ul Islam)
- 03/05
(Photo: Muneeb ul Islam)
- 04/05
(Photo: Muneeb ul Islam)
- 05/05
(Photo: Muneeb ul Islam)
The 25-year-old officer was reportedly fired at when he was returning from a medical facility in Khanyar, downtown Srinagar, where he had taken an accused for a medical check-up.
As per the CCTV footage, which caught the attack on camera, the assailant can be seen approaching from behind Ahmad and firing from a close range. The officer was reportedly shot three times in the head before he fell.
Ahmad was rushed to the hospital for treatment after he was shot but later succumbed to injuries.
As per officials, Ahmad was recruited as a sub-inspector in Jammu and Kashmir police in 2020. After completing his year-long training, he was reportedly posted at Khanyar for a few months.
In a tweet, the J&K police stated, 'every life lost is cause of concern for us.'
In the last few months, there have been several but isolated attacks on police personnel as well as local leaders in Kashmir.
(With inputs from NDTV.)
