J&K Acid Attack: Chargesheet Shows the Accused Wanted to ‘Teach Her a Lesson’

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on 22 February submitted a chargesheet for the infamous Srinagar acid attack that sent shock waves across Jammu & Kashmir.

The 24-year-woman had suffered grievous burn injuries after a boy threw acid on her in the downtown area of Srinagar city on 1 February. The attack left the face of the woman completely damaged. She is currently undergoing treatment in Chennai.

The Jammu & Kashmir police arrested three persons, including the main accused whose marriage proposal was apparently rejected by the woman. Two of the accused, who have been identified as Sajid Altaf Rather and Mohd Saleem Kumar, are presently lodged at Central Jail, Srinagar; the third accused, who is a juvenile, has been lodged at an observation home in Harwan, Srinagar.

The police filed a chargesheet running into 1,000 pages before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Srinagar, and invoked IPC sections 362A (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid) and 120B (criminal conspiracy), which envisages a minimum of ten years or life imprisonment.

The chargesheet against the third accused, the juvenile, will be filed separately before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) under the provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act.