Acid Attack on 24-Year-Old Woman in Kashmir Draws Public Ire; 3 Arrested

Three persons have been arrested for attacking a 24-year-old woman with acid on the evening of Tuesday, 1 February, in Srinagar, said Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday, 2 February.

The woman, originally from the Eidgah area, was attacked at around 6 pm, outside her business unit at Osmania colony.

She sustained acid burns on her face and eyes and was immediately taken to Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed under Superintendent of Police Raja Zuhaib to investigate the attack.