Jitin Prasada’s Exit: BJP Welcomes Leader; Unfortunate, Says Cong

While some, ranging from Party president JP Nadda to Delhi BJP’s vice president Barkha Shukla Singh, congratulated Prasada on the move, Assam’s Chief Minister Himanta Biswas Sharma mocked the Congress over the recent exits, and cast aspersions on its party leaders.

JP Nadda welcomed the new member on Twitter saying, “Former Union Minister Jitin Prasad joined the BJP today. I welcome him to the party fold.”

The BJP National Secretary Sunil V Deodhar also took to the social media platform, and ushered Prasada into the party by saying that his “experience and connect will further strengthen the BJP in the coming days.”