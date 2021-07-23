Kerala Transwoman Death: RJ Anannyah's Partner Found Dead in Kochi

Jiju – partner of Anannyah Kumari Alex, Kerala's first transwoman RJ who allegedly died by suicide on 20 July – was found dead in their apartment in Kochi on Friday, 23 July.

The partner called himself an ayurveda expert and a style guru. He was living with Anannyah, when she allegedly died by suicide.

The death of the partner within two days has made Anannyah's case, which is under investigation by Kerala government, more murky.

As per reports, a preliminary postmortem autopsy done on Anannyah's body has confirmed the cause of her death as asphyxiation.