Kerala Transwoman Death: RJ Anannyah's Partner Found Dead in Kochi
Jiju called himself an ayurveda practitioner and style guru.
Jiju – partner of Anannyah Kumari Alex, Kerala's first transwoman RJ who allegedly died by suicide on 20 July – was found dead in their apartment in Kochi on Friday, 23 July.
The partner called himself an ayurveda expert and a style guru. He was living with Anannyah, when she allegedly died by suicide.
The death of the partner within two days has made Anannyah's case, which is under investigation by Kerala government, more murky.
As per reports, a preliminary postmortem autopsy done on Anannyah's body has confirmed the cause of her death as asphyxiation.
Anannyah Kumari Alex had accused the doctors of a Kochi-based private hospital of performing a sex reassignment surgery poorly. She claimed that the surgery which was done in June 2020 was not a success and that the hospital was allegedly refusing to release her treatment records.
Before her death, she claimed to be a victim of gross medical negligence and said she was experiencing breathing difficulties and pains.
Kerala's Health Minister Veena George said on 22 July that an expert committee will be formed to study issues related to the sex reassignment surgery.
The police had registered this as a case of unnatural death, on Friday. The autopsy was conducted on 22 July at Kalamassery Medical College. Anannyah's body was kept for a while at a home of a fellow community member at Aluva and later taken to her native place at Peruman in Kollam.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.