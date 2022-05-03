Jignesh Mevani Case: Gauhati HC Stays Assam Court's Remarks Against Assam Police

The Gauhati High Court on Monday, 2 May, stayed observations made by the Barpeta Court against Assam Police while granting bail to Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani in an alleged assault case last week.

The order was passed by High Court Judge Devashis Baruah, after the Assam government challenged the Barpeta District and Sessions Court order.

Meanwhile, later in the day, Assam Advocate General Debojit Saikia indicated that the Investigating Officer of Barpeta Road Police Station will file a separate plea challenging Mevani's bail before the Gauhati High Court on Thursday, 5 April, news agency ANI reported.