Jharkhand Govt Drops Sedition Charges Against 3,000 CAA Protesters

In the case, the Superintendent of Police wrote a letter addressed to the concerned police officer, directing him to move a correction letter before the court, to obilterate Section 124A of IPC from the FIR.

On 7 January, at around 7, around 3,000 unidentified people, along with seven persons in Dhanbad were booked under Sections 143, 145, 149, 189, 186, 188, 290, 291, 336, 153A, 153B, and 124A of IPC, according to LiveLaw.

They were accused of unlawful assembly at public places to demonstrate against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The police had lodged the FIR on a written complaint by Dhanbad circle officer, Prashant Kumar Laiq, who alleged that the people blocked roads and shouted slogans that were hurtful to religious sentiments.

Moreover, stating that the sedition charge appears to be have been registered without an in-depth knowledge of the situation, the SP has issued a notice to the SHO of Dhanbad asking him to show cause within three days.

(With inputs from LiveLaw, ANI)