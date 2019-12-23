Meet Hemant Soren, the Man Set to Become the Next Jharkhand CM

Hemant has briefly been a Rajya Sabha MP from June 2009 to January 2010.

In January, Hemant spearheaded the talks with Opposition parties – Congress, JVM-P and RJD – to seal an alliance, making Jharkhand the first state where a mahagathbandhan materialised.

Before the elections, he campaigned against the proposed amendments to the pro-tribal tenancy laws, accused the BJP of raising emotive issues such as nationalism to divert attention from their "misrule" and asserted that the elections will be fought on state issues such as land acquisition and unemployment.

Hemant Soren also said that if voted to power, his government will give 50 per cent reservation to women in government jobs, something that he had brought in during his brief stint as the Chief Minister earlier.