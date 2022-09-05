Dumka Killing: NCPCR Head Says Cops Helping Accused, Alleges Loopholes in Probe
The victim, a class 12 student, was set ablaze by a man
National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairperson Priyank Kanoongo said on Monday, 5 September, that there were loopholes in the police probe into the death of a class 12 student in Jharkhand's Dumka, who had been set ablaze by a man last month.
Kanoongo had visited Dumka to take stock of the situation on 4 September. After his visit, he said that the police was not permitting him to meet the parents of the deceased minor.
"We were not allowed to meet parents of the child. Parents were not given compensation and not allowed to meet investigative agencies. There's doubt over the administration's role," Kanoongo was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
He also said that the brother of the accused had threatened the family of the victim, but the police had not registered a First Information Report (FIR) in the matter, despite the NCPCR urging them to arrest him.
He also alleged that the deputy superintendent of police (DSP) was assisting the accused persons.
"There are loopholes in police investigation. A higher agency should investigate this. DSP is helping accused. We will ask the state government to take action," he added.
Background
The incident had occurred on 23 August when the accused allegedly poured petrol on the victim from outside the window of her room while she was asleep and set her on fire, according to the police.
This came after she had reportedly rejected his advances.
Charges of Protection of Children From Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act had been added after the Dumka Police found that the victim was a minor. They said that her age was earlier mentioned as 19 years, but was changed to 15 after police received information regarding the same.
The victim was admitted to the Phulo Jhano Medical College and Hospital in Dumka with 90 percent burn injuries and was later shifted to another hospital. She succumbed to her injuries on 28 August.
The victim had said that the main accused repeatedly called her on her cell phone, pestering her to become his friend.
The accused again called the victim on her phone on 22 August and threatened to kill her if she did not talk to him.
After repeated rejections, the accused threw inflammable liquid into her room and lit up the curtains.
While she was saved by her family at the time, the girl succumbed to her injuries in the hospital. Meanwhile, both the accused persons have been arrested.
(With inputs from ANI.)
