Gold and Silver: What’s there in Jayalalithaa’s ‘Open’ House?

Justice N Seshasayee said, “Once the function is over, the district collector, or an official who has the custody of the keys of the entire premises shall hand over the same to the registrar general of this court, since the valuable movables of Jayalalithaa to which the petitioners are now the heirs, must be valued.”

The main gate to the premises alone has been allowed to be opened during the function and the building shall not be opened at any time. Once the function is over, the keys of the premises shall be handed to the court Registrar General, as the valuable movable assets of the late Chief Minister have to be valued, the order said.

The court pointed out that the state government should have refrained from opening the memorial as petitions pertaining to the issue were pending disposal.

“Holding the function on 28 January will not in any way confer any right to the government, nor deprive the petitioners of their right in the subject matter of the writ petitions," the verdict read.

Justice Seshasayee has reserved adjudication on the challenge to 24 February, and instructed that no hoardings shall be placed and that the police ensure that no inconvenience is caused to those who live in the locality.