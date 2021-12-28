Pro-Khalistan Terrorist Linked to Ludhiana Court Blast Arrested in Germany
According to a Hindustan Times report, he was allegedly planning more terror attacks in New Delhi and Mumbai.
German Police on Monday, 27 December, arrested Jaswinder Singh Multani, a prominent member of the designated terror group Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), for his alleged link to the Ludhiana District Court Complex blast case, ANI reported.
According to a Hindustan Times report, he was allegedly planning more terror attacks in New Delhi and Mumbai.
One person had died while five others were injured in an explosion in a public toilet at the Ludhiana District Court Complex on Thursday, 23 December.
After diplomatic coordination, German police arrested Multani from Erfurt city in central Germany on Monday. A team of Indian police officers is currently heading to Germany to question Multani, added ANI.
The police first learnt about Multani when he planned to kill farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal to upset the farmers' movement. He is a pro-Khalistan radical who has links to Pakistan and has been involved in smuggling arms and ammunition from Pakistan to Punjab.
"Multani used to coordinate with Pakistan-based pro-Khalistan groups to provide logistic support for terror activities," a police officer was quoted as saying by ANI.
Earlier, intelligence agencies had alerted about the involvement of Harvinder Singh Sandhu, a Babbar Khalsa terrorist currently in Pakistan, and Jaswinder Singh Multani, a top member of the SFJ, in the Ludhiana blast case. Multani is said to be a close associate of SFJ founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannu.
The Punjab Police had said on Saturday, 25 December, that the person killed in the blast was determined to be the bomber and a former cop.
The perpetrator, Gagandeep Singh, had been dismissed from the police force in 2019 following his involvement in a drug case.
Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi on Friday had sought the Centre's assistance in the blast case.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.