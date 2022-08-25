Japanese Media Report Says PM Modi to Attend Shinzo Abe's State Funeral
The funeral of Japan's longest serving PM is expected to take place on 27 September.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to a report published on Wednesday, 24 August, by Kyodo News, a news agency based in Tokyo, is likely to attend the state funeral of the late ex-Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
He was assassinated in the city of Nara while delivering a campaign speech on 8 July. Abe was Japan's longest serving prime minister. The state funeral is expected to take place on 27 September.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the morning when the shooting was first reported, had tweeted that he was "deeply distressed" by the attack on his "dear friend Abe Shinzo." He added that his prayers were with him, his family, and the people of Japan.
After Abe's demise was confirmed, PM Modi tweeted his condolences, calling him one of his "dearest friends," a "towering global statesman, an outstanding leader, and a remarkable administrator."
The prime minister had even declared one day of national mourning in the country, while also penning a blog titled "My Friend, Abe San." "In the passing away of Abe, Japan and the world have lost a great visionary. And, I have lost a dear friend," Modi wrote in tribute.
Meanwhile, Japan's national police chief said on Thursday that he will, out of holding himself responsible, resign over Abe's death, according to the Associated Press.
(With inputs from Kyodo News and AP.)
