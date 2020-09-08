No 4G Services Beyond Ganderbal & Udhampur Districts in J&K: Admin

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday, 8 September decided against extending 4G mobile internet facility beyong Ganderbal and Udhampur districts.

However, the high-speed facility which was restored on a trial basis in Kashmir's Ganderbal and Jammu region's Udhampur on 16 August would continue till 30 September as there has been no report of misuse in the two districts.

Citing possibilities of misuse by terrorists, Principal Secretary in the Home Department Shaleen Kabra in the official order said that after reviewing the situation, internet speed will remain restricted to 2G in the rest of the districts.