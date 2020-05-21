In a second consecutive attack on security forces in Kashmir in the last 24 hours, militants have shot dead a head constable of Jammu and Kashmir Police and left one more constable critically injured in Pulwama on Thursday, 21 May.Officials told The Quint that unidentified militants attacked a joint party of IRP 10 Battalion of J&K Police and 182 Battalion of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at Khaarkadal Muran Chowk, on the outskirts of Pulwama district headquarters, at 2:30 pm.HC Anoop Singh of IRP 10 Bn got killed. Constable Ibrahim of the same unit was rushed to SMHS Hospital Srinagar in critical condition.Hurriyat Leader’s Son Among 2 Hizbul Men Killed in SrinagarSecond Attack in Two DaysThis is the second consecutive militant attack on security forces in Kashmir as two BSF jawans were shot dead and their weapons looted at Pandach, on the outskirts of Srinagar, on Wednesday.Significantly, both the broad daylight attacks happened after the Police and CRPF killed two militants, including Hizbul Mujahideen deputy chief Junaid Sehrai aka Zafrul Islam in an encounter at Nawakadal in interior of Srinagar city on Tuesday.Day After Srinagar Encounter, 2 BSF Men Killed, Weapons Looted We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.