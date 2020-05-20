At least two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were killed in a terrorist attack on the outskirts of Srinagar on Wednesday, 20 May, ANI reported.The attack on the BSF party reportedly took place in Pandach area of Srinagar.More details of the attack are still awaited.The attack comes just a day after security forces on Tuesday, 19 May, gunned down two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists in Srinagar, including its top commander Junaid Sehrai.Twenty-nine year old Sehrai was deputy to new Hizbul Mujahideen Chief in Kashmir Valley Saifullah. Sehrai and his associate were trapped in densely located area of Nawakadal in downtown Srinagar. Sehrai was also the younger son of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat chairman Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai.Army Jawan Martyred, 1 Terrorist Killed in Encounter in J&K’s Doda We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.