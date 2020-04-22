J&K Cop Who Booked Masrat Zahra Draws Flak for Tweet Against PM

After questioning a photojournalist from Kashmir, Masrat Zahra, for her social media posts of Tuesday, 21 April, the cyber cell head of Jammu and Kashmir Police has been criticised for an old tweet of his, calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi “sadistic”.

After a huge backlash, Tahir Ashraf, Superintendent of Police of the cyber police wing, had to pull down the tweet that he posted in 2013.

Citing an NDTV interview of PM Modi on the 2002 Gujarat riots wherein the then chief minister had said it would pain him “even if a puppy came under a car”, Ashraf had tweeted, “Narendra Modi's puppy analogy on 2002 riots shows his real character... sadistic”.