J&K Administration Pulls Press Statement Cancelling Amarnath Yatra
The Jammu and Kashmir administration has withdrawn the press statement announcing cancellation of Amarnath Yatra this year, according to a report by news agency PTI.
Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) spokesman had said earlier, on Wednesday, 22 April, that the annual yatra to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas had been suspended due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.
The decision to this effect was taken at the 38th board meeting of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB), which met under the chairmanship of Lt Governor GC Murmu at Raj Bhavan, the spokesman said.
However, the board decided that 'Pratham Pooja' and 'Sampann Pooja' will be undertaken with traditional fervour. The 42-day-long annual pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine is scheduled to commence on 23 June.
