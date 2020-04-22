J&K Administration Pulls Press Statement Cancelling Amarnath Yatra

The decision to this effect was taken at the 38th board meeting of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB), which met under the chairmanship of Lt Governor GC Murmu at Raj Bhavan, the spokesman said.

However, the board decided that 'Pratham Pooja' and 'Sampann Pooja' will be undertaken with traditional fervour. The 42-day-long annual pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine is scheduled to commence on 23 June.