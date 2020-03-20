Janata Curfew: No Passenger Trains Between 12 am-10 pm on Sunday

Pitching for "social distancing", Modi on Thursday called for a 'Janata curfew' from 7 am to 9 pm on 22 March, saying no citizen, barring those in essential services, should get out of their houses, and asserted that it will be a litmus test to show India's readiness to take on the coronavirus challenge.

This experience will serve the nation well, he added.

"This Sunday, that is on 22 March, all citizens must follow this curfew from 7 am until 9 pm. During this curfew, we shall neither leave our homes, nor get onto the streets and refrain from roaming about in our societies or areas. Only those associated with emergency and essential services may leave their homes," he said.