Can Politics in Kashmir Continue Without Mainstream Leaders?

Exactly 20 weeks after Jammu and Kashmir’s special status was terminated by way of the abrogation of Article 35-A and provisions of the Article 370 on 5 August 2019, Nawai-e-Subah, the headquarters of Farooq Abdullah’s National Conference (NC) in Srinagar, witnessed an unusual but sombre hustle and bustle.

Over a hundred leaders and workers of the party gathered for deliberation over the political scenario created by the Narendra Modi government’s act of splitting the state into the Union Territories (UT) of J&K and Ladakh, and detention of most of the mainstream politicians.