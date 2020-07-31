‘I’m a Free Man’: J&K Leader Sajad Lone Released From Detention
Sajad Lone was detained after he opposed the revocation of Article 370.
The Jammu and Kashmir administration released J&K People’s Conference leader Sajad Ghani Lone from house detention on Friday, 31 July.
“Finally, five days short of a year, I have been officially informed that I am a free man. So much has changed. So have I. Jail was not a new experience. Earlier ones were harsh with usual doses of physical torture. But this was psychologically draining. Much to share hopefully soon,” Lone shared on Twitter.
Who is Sajad Lone?
Lone is a former Member of the Legislative Assembly elected from the Handwara constituency.
After the assassination of his father, Abdul Ghani Lone, a Kashmiri lawyer, politician and separatist leader, he became the chairman of the People's Conference. He was a minister in the PDP-BJP coalition government.
Why Was Lone Detained?
Lone was detained after he opposed the revocation of Article 370. He has been vocal supporter and a member of an all party group formed for safeguarding Jammu and Kashmir's special status.
He was lodged at the MLA Hostel for six months and later at a government accommodation at Church Lane. He was held along with some other senior leaders of the party.
“Detained yet again. First detained in Delhi, then in Srinagar in 1990. Those detention centres were very harsh. Our workers are being sought by the police. My prayers with them. And hope they stay calm,” he had tweeted on 5 August 2019.
Lone was put under house arrest on 5 February after he was released from custody.
