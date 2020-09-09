Urdu Loses Exclusivity in J&K: Effort to ‘Ruin’ Identity, Culture?

Urdu columnist and Director of the Centre For Career Guidance and Counselling, Mohammad Yaqoob Khan, told The Quint that Urdu, despite being the official language of the erstwhile state, had already lost steam midway, as almost every government order or circular was being released in English. “We did not do justice to the Urdu language and now it has lost its exclusive status in J&K. Forget promotion, the government has been doing everything to kill Urdu on our soil. You cannot find a government office that has a sign board in Urdu. Even the High Court, Civil Secretariat and universities do not have Urdu sign boards, which show the official apathy towards this language,” said Khan.

He added that a state or a union territory can have only one official language, but surprisingly in J&K, five different official languages have been introduced which can potentially cause chaos in government offices.

Renowned Kashmiri poet and author, 77-year-old Zareef Ahmad Zareef termed the introduction of five different official languages in J&K as a ‘conspiracy’ by the government. He argued that the Government of India considered Urdu to be the ‘language of Muslims’, and had thus, ‘let it die’.

He added that the government actually ‘wanted to destroy not just Urdu but Kashmiri language’, so that only Hindi would shine. The ‘hidden agenda’ of the government, he said, was to ‘destroy the identity and culture’ of J&K.