J&K Woman Sacked From Job for WhatsApp Status 'Celebrating' Pakistan's T20 Win
The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday, 28 October, terminated the services of an operation theatre technician who had allegedly shared a status celebrating Pakistan's victory over India in the recent T20 World Cup match.
Safiya Majeed, who had been employed at the Government Medical College (GMC) in Jammu's Rajouri, had allegedly posted a WhatsApp update celebrating India's defeat.
An order for her dismissal was issued by GMC Principal Dr Brij Mohan, after he was apprised of Majeed's activity by the deputy superintendent of police, Rajouri, reported news agency PTI.
"A viral video has come to the notice of the undersigned from different media platforms and also from DySP HQ, Rajouri, who sent the same via WhatsApp, in which Safiya Majeed, working as an OT technician in GMC and AH, Rajouri, seems to have posted her WhatsApp status showing celebrations of the defeat of the Indian cricket team against Pakistan in T-20 World Cup 2021, the activity which seems to be disloyalty towards the nation."The Order
The college principal further noted that Majeed, who had been on leave, had not reported to work after the completion of her leave period. "No prior notice is required to be given to such employee for gross indiscipline in her duties," he stated, PTI reported.
The development comes at a time when five persons have been arrested in Uttar Pradesh for celebrating Pakistan's win over India in the cricket match on Sunday.
Three Kashmiri students of Agra's Raja Balwant Singh Management Technical Campus college were arrested on Tuesday, 27 October, for allegedly posting stories on social media "in favour of Pakistan."
"Three students of RBS college – Inayat Altaf Shaikh, Showkat Ahmad Gani, and Arshad Yusuf – raised anti-national slogans of 'Bharat Tere Tukde Honge', Pakistan Zindabad, and put up anti-India slogans on social media through their WhatsApp status. These people are trying to stir tension, which might spoil the atmosphere of the country."The FIR against the students
On Wednesday, the UP police arrested two more persons for their social media posts 'favouring Pakistan.'
A teenaged labourer Mohammed Niyaz was arrested in Badaun for posting comments supporting Pakistan's victory on Facebook. The other youth, who has been arrested in Sitapur, has been identified as Musharraf, The Indian Express reported.
(With inputs from PTI and The Indian Express)
