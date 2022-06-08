'Harassed, Threatened With False Cases': Journo Describes Ordeal With J&K Police

On 10 April, Tantray had tweeted about journalist Aasif Sultan being booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA). After that, the sub-inspector called him to ask why he had done so.

"I told him it was common practice for a journalist to tweet about a development like this, especially as Mr Sultan was a part of the journalistic fraternity, like me," Tantray said, adding, "He said that he had received several calls from his seniors asking him to deal with me."

Tantray then spoke about another article he was working on, concerning the Indian Army's role in "organising nationalistic protests" in the Valley.

"I had reported this story before leaving Kashmir, and had found that, through such protests, the Indian Army was trying to establish a new generation of politicians and power-brokers in the Valley and project to an international audience that normalcy has returned to the valley after the abrogation of Article 370."

After the story was published, Shaheena Bhat, a corporator from Srinagar who had spoken to Tantray on record for the article, claimed that she had not met him at all. When she was reminded by Tantray of their meeting at the Srinagar Municipal Corporation office, she agreed to have met him, but alleged that she was not quoted accurately.

Tantray said that he still has the entire recording of the interview with Bhat along with notes from his reportage.