‘Worried & Confused’: 15 Lakh Bakarwals Begin Migrating to Kashmir

"These cars are needed as many of the Gujjar Bakarwals are old. They have to travel about 300 kilometers on an average. Many have to travel longer distances and the terrain is not easy. To add to that the (bachdas) kids of the cows and buffaloes need to be picked up. Who will pick them and walk the entire stretch? Even the bigger cows and buffaloes are taken in cars while following strict rules of movement and only after seeking permission. Due to this many tribals are stuck and confused," Nazakat said.

Zahid also adds that said including vehicles would also help social distancing. "If vehicles are added, then it means that cattle and a few people will be on the vehicle. This will help them while ensuring the safety of the Gujjar Bakarwals as well."

The Quint reached out to Jammu divisional commissioner Sanjeev Verma who said, "The movement is smooth, as usual, some of the groups have started to migrate. Administarion is extending full support and assistance for sanctioning permissions and ensuring safe and secure movement for the Gujjars and Bakarwals." However Verma is yet to respond to a list of pointed queries regarding safety, ration and cattle raised by the Gujjar Bakarwals. This copy will be updated if and when he responds.