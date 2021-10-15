J&K: Army Officer, Soldier Killed in Action in Counter-terror Ops in Poonch

One army officer and a soldier were killed in action during a counter-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday, 13 October, reported news agency ANI.

The incident reportedly took place late at night.

It comes four days after five army personnel were killed in action in Poonch district. The Jammu-Poonch-Rajouri highway was closed in light of the operations, reported NDTV.

(This is a developing story. The copy will be updated with further details.)