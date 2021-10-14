Junior Commissioned Officer and a Soldier Critically Injured in J&K's Poonch
A junior commissioned officer (JCO) and another soldier were critically injured on Thursday, 14 October in an encounter with the terrorists in J&K's Poonch district, defence officials said.
Defence Ministy spokesman, Lt Col Devender Anand said: "In an ongoing counter-terrorist operation in general area Nar Khas Forest, Mendhar Sub Division, District Poonch, there has been exchange of fire between army troops and terrorists during evening hours... During the ensuing exchange of fire, one JCO and one soldier have been critically injured. The operations are under progress. Update follows."
Earlier, gunshots were heard on Thursday during the search and cordon operation started by the army in Surankote area of Poonch district.
Police sources said the army started a cordon and search operation involving several villages adjacent to Dhera Ki Gali in Surankote area.
Thursday's operation was started by the army three days after five soldiers, including a JCO, were killed by terrorists in the same area.
