Jamia Violence: 'Still Awaiting Compensation, Feeling Let Down,' Say Students

On 15 December 2019, Delhi police personnel charged inside the campus of Jamia Millia Islamia and brutally assaulted students. Those participating in the protest against the CAA and National Register for Citizens (NRC) were battered in full public view.

Students who had nothing to do with the protest, and were studying in the university library or praying in the university mosque, were not spared either. Mohammad Minhajuddin was 26 years old at the time of the assault. He was pursuing his Masters in Legislative Law from the university. He is also one of the students who filed a petition, seeking action against the police, before the Delhi High Court. His plea has been gathering dust for the last two years and nine months.