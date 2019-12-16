Don’t Target University, Malign Its Image: Jamia VC on CAA Unrest

"Police entered the campus without permission. We will not tolerate police presence on campus. They scared our students with police brutality. There has been huge damage to university property," Akhtar said at a press conference in Delhi.

Akhtar said that the violence had been perpetrated by outsiders, adding that police did not distinguish between students and outsiders when they entered the campus and engaged in clashes.

"We will file FIR on damage of property and police action on students, we want high level inquiry. I will present facts to the HRD Minister," she added.

Akhtar said the university should not be targeted and its image should not be maligned.