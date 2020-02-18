Jamia Violence Videos: Delhi Police Team Visits University Campus

A Delhi Police Crime Branch team visited the Jamia Millia Islamia campus on Tuesday, 18 February, as a series of videos of the 15 December violence inside the university emerged over the past few days.

Four videos have surfaced online of the incident, the latest being on Monday.

The team led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rajesh Deo visited the varsity's library that was badly damaged during the alleged police action inside the campus last year, according to officials.