Jamia Violence Videos: Delhi Police Team Visits University Campus
A Delhi Police Crime Branch team visited the Jamia Millia Islamia campus on Tuesday, 18 February, as a series of videos of the 15 December violence inside the university emerged over the past few days.
Four videos have surfaced online of the incident, the latest being on Monday.
The team led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rajesh Deo visited the varsity's library that was badly damaged during the alleged police action inside the campus last year, according to officials.
Members of the team analysed and videographed the extent of damage to the library. They also visited the proctor's office, the officials said. The case is being probed by the Crime Branch.
Police Seen Thrashing Students in Jamia Library
In a video that emerged on Sunday, paramilitary and police personnel can be seen thrashing students in the library. Two other videos, which appeared hours later, showed some youths with covered faces entering the library.
On 15 December, police had used batons and teargas shells to disperse a violent mob during a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). They entered the university campus, saying that rioters had taken shelter there.
However, Jamia students had denied that they were involved in the violence and had alleged police brutality.
On Monday, a Delhi court directed the police to file a status report on whether it was investigating the officers who had allegedly barged into Jamia Millia Islamia and lathi-charged students. The court has also sought an overall status report from the Delhi Police on the ongoing investigation in the case related to the violence near the varsity during the protest.
