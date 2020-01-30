Folded Arms of Law: Delhi Police Slammed For Not Stopping Gunman
Delhi Police stood, arms folded, and at a distance while an armed man fired at a group of anti-CAA protesters outside Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia University on Thursday, 30 January, eyewitnesses recount. The gunman injured a student and calmly walked away, waving the firearm above his head and shouting “Yeh lo aazadi”.
Aamna Asif, a third-year Economics (Hons) student at Jamia Millia Islamia, who was with the injured student, Shadab when this transpired, narrated her chilling experience to The Quint.
“This armed man was there, walking towards Holy Family Hospital, where all the barricading and police was there. We started shouting, asking the police for help to stop this guy. And the police were just standing there and watching. We tried to calm him down, but he fired. He fired randomly, and it hit Shadab’s hand.”
The armed man was subsequently overpowered by the police and taken into custody but the images that have surfaced of the Delhi Police standing in the background with folded hands has raised many questions.
