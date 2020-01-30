Folded Arms of Law: Delhi Police Slammed For Not Stopping Gunman

Delhi Police stood, arms folded, and at a distance while an armed man fired at a group of anti-CAA protesters outside Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia University on Thursday, 30 January, eyewitnesses recount. The gunman injured a student and calmly walked away, waving the firearm above his head and shouting “Yeh lo aazadi”.

Aamna Asif, a third-year Economics (Hons) student at Jamia Millia Islamia, who was with the injured student, Shadab when this transpired, narrated her chilling experience to The Quint.