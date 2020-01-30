We Asked Delhi Cops to Stop Gunman, They Just Watched: Eyewitness

Delhi Police stood by and watched as a man brandished a gun at protesters near Jamia Millia Islamia, an eyewitness recounted to The Quint. The armed assailant fired his gun, injuring a first-year Masters student of Mass Communication at the university, Shadab Najar.

Shadab had to be rushed to the Trauma Centre at AIIMS, Delhi. The Quint spoke with Aamna Asif, a third-year Economics (Hons) student at Jamia Millia Islamia, who was with Shadab when this transpired.