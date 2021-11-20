'Jai Kisan': What Front Page Headlines Said as Farm Laws Set To Be Repealed
How the front pages of newspapers looked after PM Modi said that his government will repeal the three farm laws.
Nearly a year after farmers began their protest against the three controversial farm laws in the national capital and different parts of the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, 19 November, said that the government will repeal the three laws.
Here's how the front pages of English and Hindi newspapers looked the morning after the announcement.
While The Indian Express led with 'Farmers reap Modi climbdown', The Telegraph went with the headline: 'Jai Kisan'.
The Indian Express: 'Farmers Reap Modi Climbdown'
The Hindu: 'Govt Relents, Decides to Spike Farm Laws'
The Telegraph: 'Jai Kisan'
Hindustan Times: 'Farm Laws to Go After Year of Protest'
The Times of India: 'Apology to Countrymen': Couldn't Convince a Section of Farmers on Agri Laws, Will Repeal All Three, Says PM
Meanwhile, Hindi news outlets such as Dainik Bhaskar and Navbharat Times headlined their lede story as 'Krishak Pradhan' and 'Kheti Kanoon Vaapis Legi Sarkaar' respectively.
Dainik Bhaskar: 'Krishak Pradhan'
Dainik Jagran: 'Teen Krishi Kanoon Vaapis'
Navbharat Times: 'Kheti Kanoon Vaapis Legi Sarkaar'
