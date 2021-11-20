ADVERTISEMENT

'Jai Kisan': What Front Page Headlines Said as Farm Laws Set To Be Repealed

How the front pages of newspapers looked after PM Modi said that his government will repeal the three farm laws.

Nearly a year after farmers began their protest against the three controversial farm laws in the national capital and different parts of the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, 19 November, said that the government will repeal the three laws.

Here's how the front pages of English and Hindi newspapers looked the morning after the announcement.

While The Indian Express led with 'Farmers reap Modi climbdown', The Telegraph went with the headline: 'Jai Kisan'.

The Indian Express: 'Farmers Reap Modi Climbdown'

The front page of the newspaper on 20 November.

(Source: The Indian Express/ Screenshot)

The Hindu: 'Govt Relents, Decides to Spike Farm Laws'

The front page of the newspaper on 20 November.

(Source: The Hindu/ Screenshot)

The Telegraph: 'Jai Kisan'

The front page of the newspaper on 20 November.

(Source: The Telegraph/ Screenshot)

Hindustan Times: 'Farm Laws to Go After Year of Protest'

The front page of the newspaper on 20 November.

(Source: Hindustan Times/ Screenshot)

The Times of India: 'Apology to Countrymen': Couldn't Convince a Section of Farmers on Agri Laws, Will Repeal All Three, Says PM

The front page of the newspaper on 20 November.

(Source: The Times of India/ Screenshot)

Meanwhile, Hindi news outlets such as Dainik Bhaskar and Navbharat Times headlined their lede story as 'Krishak Pradhan' and 'Kheti Kanoon Vaapis Legi Sarkaar' respectively.

Dainik Bhaskar: 'Krishak Pradhan'

The front page of the newspaper on 20 November.

(Source: Dainik Bhaskar/ Screenshot)

Dainik Jagran: 'Teen Krishi Kanoon Vaapis'

The front page of the newspaper on 20 November.

(Source: Dainik Jagran/ Screenshot)

Navbharat Times: 'Kheti Kanoon Vaapis Legi Sarkaar'

The front page of the newspaper on 20 November.

(Source: Navbharat Times/ Screenshot)

