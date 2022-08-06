Jabalpur Hospital Fire: Police Announce Cash Reward for 3 Absconding Doctors

Madhya Pradesh police have announced a cash reward of Rs 10,000 each for information leading to the arrest of three doctors and a senior manager of a Jabalpur-based private hospital, where a devastating fire killed eight persons and injured five others recently.

In a related development, cracking a whip on the hospitals that lack safety measures, Jabalpur's chief medical and health officer (CMHO) revoked the registration of 28 private medical facilities in the last three days for non-compliance of fire safety and other mandatory norms found during inspection.

Talking to PTI, Superintendent of Police Siddharth Bahuguna on Saturday, 6 August, said he had issued an order a day ago for Rs 10,000 cash reward each for anybody providing information that leads to the arrest of three doctors and the senior manager of the New Life Multi-speciality Hospital, where the fire tragedy had occurred on Monday afternoon.