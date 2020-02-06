Omar, Mufti, 2 Other J&K Leaders Under Detention Booked Under PSA

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah and People’s Democratic Party leader Mehbooba Mufti, who have been under detention since August 2019, have been booked under Public Safety Act, news agency ANI reported on Thursday, 6 February.

Earlier, news agency PTI had reported quoting officials that two other leaders – former NC legislator Bashir Ahmed Veeri, and Sartaj Madani, Mufti's maternal uncle – have also been booked under the Act.

Meanwhile, former minister Ali Mohammed Sagar was served with a PSA notice public order by the authorities, according to PTI.