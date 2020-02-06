Omar, Mufti, 2 Other J&K Leaders Under Detention Booked Under PSA
National Conference leader Omar Abdullah and People’s Democratic Party leader Mehbooba Mufti, who have been under detention since August 2019, have been booked under Public Safety Act, news agency ANI reported on Thursday, 6 February.
Earlier, news agency PTI had reported quoting officials that two other leaders – former NC legislator Bashir Ahmed Veeri, and Sartaj Madani, Mufti's maternal uncle – have also been booked under the Act.
Meanwhile, former minister Ali Mohammed Sagar was served with a PSA notice public order by the authorities, according to PTI.
Their six-month preventive custody was ending on Thursday.
The PSA allows detention up to two months without trail.
Belies Centre's Normalcy Claim: J&K Parties
Mainstream parties reacted sharply to the slapping of the PSA and said the move belies the Centre's claim of normalcy in the union territory.
Speaking to PTI, a PDP spokesperson described the slapping of the PSA on the three leaders as "most condemnable" and said the Union government is "testing the patience of the people of Jammu and Kashmir by such undemocratic steps".
"If everything is normal in Jammu and Kashmir, why the mainstream leaders are treated like criminals?" he asked.
Senior CPI(M) leader and former legislator MY Tarigami said the decision puts a question mark on the Centre's claim that the situation is normal in J and K post the abrogation of special status and bifurcation of the erstwhile state into UTs on 5 August last year.
(With inputs from ANI, PTI)