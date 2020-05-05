Forty-five Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel have tested positive for coronavirus in Delhi so far, ITBP officials said on Tuesday, 5 May.Of these, 43 are deployed for internal security duties in Delhi and two of them for Law and Order duty with Delhi Police.Forty-three personnel are positive from Tigri, a New Delhi-based unit which is deployed for IS duties. Two among these have been admitted in Safdarjung Hospital while 41 are admitted in the CAPF Referral Hospital, Greater Noida.“Seventy-six personnel of this unit have been quarantined at ITBP Chhawla Facility, New Delhi,” ITBP added.Talking about the two personnel who tested positive earlier, ITBP said that they were deployed with an ITBP company which was in Delhi for Law and Order duties with the Delhi Police.“They are now admitted to AIIMS, Jhajjar, Haryana. Contact tracing is being done. Ninety-one personnel of this company are placed under quarantine at the ITBP Quarantine Facility, Chhawla, New Delhi,” added ITBP.According to ITBP, the treatment of corona positive personnel has begun at the 200 bedded CAPF Referral Hospital based in Greater Noida. This hospital is now dedicated to coronavirus patients only.“Excellent team of specialist doctors is treating our jawans 24×7 as per medical protocol. They are well equipped with the PPEs and other required equipment,” ITBP noted.Personnel from all Central Armed Police Forces have also been admitted in this Hospital. Currently, 52 have been admitted from the ITBP and BSF (44 from ITBP and 8 from BSF) at the Referral Hospital.Meanwhile, 24 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Indian Army’s Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi, ANI reported quoting army sources.Not 14, 28 Days Quarantine Must For Coronavirus Suspects: ITBP Doc We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)