Twenty-four people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Indian Army's Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi, ANI reported quoting army sources on Tuesday, 5 May."Results of more patients in the hospital are awaited," said sources, according to ANI.Colonel Aman Anand, Army Spokesperson said, "24 patients, including serving and retired military personnel and dependents, admitted in Army Hospital (Research and Referral) – all from Oncology Department – have tested positive for the virus and shifted to Base Hospital in Delhi Cantt."Col Anand further said, "A total of 98 personnel of the three services including serving, retired and dependent family members are admitted in hospitals after being tested positive. Forty-two defence personnel and their dependents have already been discharged after treatment."The Indian Army reported its first coronavirus case in March, when a 34-year-old soldier, whose father had travelled to Iran, had been infected by the virus. Since then the army has been on alert against the spread of the pandemic among security forces in the country.On Tuesday, as many as 3,900 cases and 195 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, in what is the biggest spike till now. The number of coronavirus cases in India surged to 46,433 during the day, according to the Health Minstry.(With inputs from ET, ANI)