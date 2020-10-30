ISRO’s Antrix Corp Asked to Pay $1.2 Billion To Bengaluru Start-Up

In Devas’ lawsuit filed in the US District court in September 2018, the start-up stated that three different international tribunals and nine arbitrators had found the termination of the satellite agreement to be wrongful, according to PTI.

In November 2018, Antrix had sought the dismissal of the lawsuit citing jurisdictional issues. However, the court asserted that it had jurisdiction over the issue.

The matter was stayed for a year and then later the court asked the the two to file a joint status report by 15 April 2020, India Today reported.

On 16 July 2020, both Devas and Antrix filed the instant motion, a Joint Status Report in which they disputed whether the court should lift or extend the stay.

Devas has argued that the US court has jurisdiction over these cases because Antrix engages in business in this district and across the United States.