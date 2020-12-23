Delhi Riots: Women in Jail Indulge in Vulgar Acts, Says Ishrat

On 22 December, Ishrat’s husband Farhan Hashmi told this reporter, "This is the second time that this is happening. Her clothes have been torn, her head smashed against the wall several times. She is being constantly abused and threatened. They are constantly extorting her to do things... to let her live peacefully. They are saying things like she has to arrange a litre of milk everyday."



An emergency application was moved by Ishrat’s lawyer, Pradeep Teotia, on 22 December in a Delhi court. In the application accessed by The Quint, the lawyer noted, "That it is submitted that the applicant has been badly thrashed by her co-inmates on the morning of 22 December during which she suffered injuries on her body and her clothes were also torn apart." The judge had asked for a status report to be filed on the morning of 23 December.



Ishrat was arrested on 26 February from the Khureji protest site, while riots ravaged parts of northeast Delhi. She was arrested under FIR number 44/2020 at Jagatpuri police station where she was accused of inciting the mob to remain present at the spot. She was granted bail in this case about a month later on 21 March. The very same day she was arrested again under FIR number 59/2020 under the anti-terror Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).



On 10 June, she was granted a ten-day interim bail for her wedding, and returned to jail premises on 19 June.