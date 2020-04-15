Know More About Your Booking Using the IRCTC 139 SMS Service
To avoid over crowding at railway stations amid coronavirus outbreak in the country, the Indian Railways and Indian Railway Catering and Tourism’s (IRCTC) SMS services on the number 139 – Rail Sampark – is your best option to know more about your existing train bookings.
The SMS service allows passengers to know more about their PNR station, accommodation availability, current train running position, PRS ticket cancellation and fare enquiry.
The same service is also available through voice enquiry on IVRS. Indian Railways passengers can easily get the desired information by sending an SMS to the number – 139 in the following format:
- For ticket status enquiry: To know the status of your ticket, SMS 10 digit PNR number.
For example- 4341568676
- For train arrival and departure enquiry: To know about train arrival and departure, SMS “AD <Train number> < STD code of station>”
For example- AD 12561 011
- For accommodation availability: SMS “SEAT <Train number> <DOJ**ddmmyy> <Station from: STD code> <Station to: STD code> <class> <Quota>***
For example- SEAT 12561 010719 0542 0571 SL G
- For fare enquiry: SMS “FARE <Train number> <DOJ**ddmmyy> <Station from: STD code> <Station to: STD code> <class > <Quota>***
For example- FARE 12012 010719 0542 0571 SL G
- Time table: To know about the time table, SMS “TIME <Train number>
For example- TIME 12012
- Spot/Locate train: To spot or locate your train, SMS “SPOT <train number> or LOCATE <train number>
For example- SPOT 12561 or LOCATE 12561
- Train name or number: To know about the train name or train number, SMS “TN <train number> or SMS “TN <train name>
For example- TN 12724 or TN