Know More About Your Booking Using the IRCTC 139 SMS Service

To avoid over crowding at railway stations amid coronavirus outbreak in the country, the Indian Railways and Indian Railway Catering and Tourism’s (IRCTC) SMS services on the number 139 – Rail Sampark – is your best option to know more about your existing train bookings.

The SMS service allows passengers to know more about their PNR station, accommodation availability, current train running position, PRS ticket cancellation and fare enquiry.

The same service is also available through voice enquiry on IVRS. Indian Railways passengers can easily get the desired information by sending an SMS to the number – 139 in the following format: