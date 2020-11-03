IRCTC Launches Shri Ram Path Yatra Train Tour Package for Devotees

The package will contain vegetarian meals, accommodation and transportation to sightseeing places. This special train will comprise sleeper class coaches and will start from Dehradun at 6 am on 12 December, and is priced at Rs 5,670 per person.

For travel between sightseeing places and accommodation, the Indian Railways will be arranging a non-AC 55 seater bus. The accommodation will also be non-AC dormitories/hall.