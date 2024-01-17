IRB Personnel Killed in Manipur's Moreh, Govt Seeks MHA's Help Amid Violence

An Indian Reserve Battalion police personnel lost his life in a suspected militant attack in Manipur's border town Moreh on Wednesday, 17 January.
The victim, identified as W Somorjit, hailed from Malom, Imphal West, and was killed during heavy firing early morning.
The situation remains tense in Moreh as the incident comes two days after the police arrested two individuals from Moreh in connection with the death of a police official in October last year. Philip Khaikholal Khongsai and Hemkholal Mate have been remanded to police custody for nine days.
Following the arrests, the situation escalated in the area as a mob reportedly gathered at the police station and demanded the release of the accused in custody.
A school and some houses were set on fire in Moreh by unidentified miscreants. Additionally, sources in the Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) told The Quint that one woman was run over by a vehicle belonging to the security forces. The Quint could not independently verify this claim.
Manipur Govt Seeks MHA's Help
Given the escalations, the state government imposed a total curfew in the area on Tuesday, 16 January. It has also requested the Ministry of Home Affairs for helicopters citing the “continued exchange of fire between State police commandos and armed miscreants in the border town of Moreh."
“The law and order situation at the border town of Moreh has become a matter of serious concern.... In view of the prevalent situation, the situation may deteriorate further in Moreh, [a] medical emergency may arise [at] any time. The Police Department has also informed that there is also need for airlifting of security personnel, ammunition, etc. to Moreh,” read the letter by T Ranjit Singh, Commissioner (Home), Manipur.
Earlier this month, seven security personnel – five from the Manipur Police and two from the Border Security Force were injured in a suspected militant attack at the border town of Moreh in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district.
