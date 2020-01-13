IPS Officer AP Maheshwari Appointed CRPF DG Till February 2021
Senior IPS officer AP Maheshwari was on Monday, 13 January, appointed as director general of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), according to an order by the Personnel Ministry.
Maheshwari, a 1984-batch IPS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, is at present Special Secretary (Internal Security) in the Union Home Ministry.
He has been appointed to the post up to 28 February 2021, that is the date of his superannuation, the order stated.
The post of DG CRPF was lying vacant after RR Bhatnagar retired on 31 December.
The world's largest paramilitary force of over 3.25 lakh is the lead internal security force of the country entrusted with anti-naxal operations and counter-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir.
