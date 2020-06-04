The Supreme Court on Thursday, 4 June, rejected the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) plea seeking review of the order granting bail to former finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram in the INX Media case, news agency PTI reported"Application for oral hearing the review petition in open court is rejected. We have perused the Review Petition and the connected papers carefully and are convinced that the order, of which review has been sought, does not suffer from any error apparent warranting its reconsideration. The Review Petition is, accordingly, dismissed," the judges were quoted as saying in the ruling.Chidambaram had been given bail by the apex court in the CBI case against him on 22 October, and subsequently in the case by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in December.Two days back, on 2 June, ED had filed a charge sheet against the senior Congress leader, along with his son Karti Chidambaram and chartered accountant SS Bhaskararaman in the INX Media money laundering case.Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI in the case on 21 August and two months later by the ED, in the same case.The CBI had registered a case alleging irregularities in a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007, during Chidambaram's tenure as finance minister. The ED had then lodged the money-laundering case in connection with the same.‘Commentary on Economic Mismanagement’: Chidambaram on GDP Dip We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.