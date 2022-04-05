'Intimidation Tactics Can't Keep Me From Speaking Truth & Helping': Rana Ayyub

The ED's case against Ayyub, registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), relates to an FIR registered by the Ghaziabad Police in September 2021, which alleges irregularities in fund collection by Ayyub.

The ED has filed a money laundering case in connection with the predicate offence being examined by the police and the Income Tax department.

The irregularities in question allude to three crowdfunding campaigns initiated by the journalist between April 2020-June 2021, facilitated by the virtual platform Ketto.

Ayyub, however, has rejected all the allegations against her.

Her statement shared via Twitter says, "In my three public campaigns undertaken on Ketto, I had raised a total of Rs 2,69,44,679 (about 26.9 million). I have provided all bills and invoices for the relief work undertaken by me, which is to the tune of Rs 40 lakh."